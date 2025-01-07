CenterPoint Energy Foundation announces donation of backup generator to the Waller County Office of Emergency Management as part of its Community Generator Donation Program

The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is donating funds for 21 backup generators at key locations throughout CenterPoint’s 12-county Greater Houston region.

Houston – Jan. 7, 2025 – Through a collaborative effort with the Waller County Office of Emergency Management, elected officials and other community partners, CenterPoint Energy will announce the donation of a backup generator to the Waller County Office of Emergency Management by the CenterPoint Energy Foundation during the Wednesday, Jan. 8 meeting of the Waller County Commissioners Court.

The Community Generator Donation Program is part of CenterPoint’s commitment to improving resiliency across its service territory and working closely with community partners to achieve this important goal. The back-up generators will help provide support for critical community partners during major weather events or other emergencies and will be funded through a $5 million grant from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation at no cost to customers. The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is a charitable giving organization focused on strengthening the quality of life in the communities served by the company. The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is funded by shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Foundation.