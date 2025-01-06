Screening and Vaccination: A Winning Combination in Cervical Cancer Prevention

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

HOUSTON – Cervical cancer remains a significant health concern for women in the United States. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) urges community members to stay informed, take regular screenings, and receive vaccinations to fight this preventable disease.

Cervical cancer develops in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus connecting to the vagina. The primary cause is persistent infection with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV). Fortunately, cervical cancer is preventable through HPV vaccination and can be effectively treated when detected early via regular screenings.

“Early detection through regular cervical cancer screenings is crucial,” said Dr. Ericka Brown, HCPH’s Local Health Authority. “By staying informed and proactive about your cervical health, you can significantly reduce your risk. Screening is straightforward, accessible, and has the potential to save lives. No one should lose their life to a disease that is both preventable and treatable.”

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) estimates 13,820 new cases of cervical cancer in the United States in 2024, with 4,360 deaths resulting from the disease. Cervical cancer is most frequently diagnosed in women between the ages of 35 and 44. However, several treatment options are available, including minimally invasive surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, and immunotherapy, depending on the individual case.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends HPV vaccinations for preteens aged 11 to 12, though vaccination can begin as early as age 9 and is advised up to age 26. Adults aged 27 to 45 should consult with their healthcare provider about the benefits of vaccination.

HPV vaccination is a critical preventive measure, as the CDC estimates that HPV causes over 90% of cervical cancers, and the vaccine can prevent the majority of these cases.

HCPH emphasizes the importance of regular screenings for early detection and encourages individuals to consult with their primary care providers to determine appropriate screening intervals.

HCPH’s Health Services locations offer free to low-cost comprehensive wellness exams for women, including cervical cancer screenings, education, and referrals to community specialists. HCPH also offers free HPV vaccines to those 18 years and younger who qualify.

Call 832-927-7350 today to schedule an appointment with HCPH or visit www.hcphtx.org/HealthServices for more information.