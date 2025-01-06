AARP Texas Welcomes Charlotte McKenzie of Frisco as State President

AUSTIN, Texas – Charlotte McKenzie, an accomplished business and civic leader residing in Frisco, will serve as the AARP Texas State President, the organization’s top volunteer leadership position in the state.

McKenzie’s appointment – effective immediately — is announced by AARP Texas Director Tina Tran. The pair share the responsibility of leading the AARP Texas Executive Council, and they will work with AARP Texas staff and volunteers across the state to establish strategic goals and objectives that are consistent with AARP’s national strategies.

In welcoming McKenzie to the role, Tran said: “Charlotte brings a wealth of experience and professionalism, along with a passion for delivering AARP’s message and mission in our state and community. I am confident that Charlotte will lead our Executive Council to even greater heights.”

Holding a Master of Science degree in Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, McKenzie retired from the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, having worked with Fortune 500 corporations and startup companies as an award-winning clinical science specialist. She is accomplished in research, team leadership, new business development, executive training, sales and marketing.

Since her retirement, McKenzie has been an active volunteer with AARP and has served for several years on the AARP Texas Executive Council. She has been intimately involved with AARP Texas advocacy work and its Dallas/Fort Worth Steering Committee. While volunteering with AARP, she has helped conduct telephone townhalls for local and statewide issues and has facilitated numerous community discussions around AARP priority topics.

Besides being active with AARP, McKenzie serves on several corporate boards and is involved with organizations that aim to make a difference and impact change.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the AARP Texas State President and collaborate with the dedicated staff and volunteers of AARP throughout Texas,” McKenzie said. “I look forward to embarking upon our important work of enhancing the quality of life in this great state and serving as fierce advocates for all older Texans and their families while fulfilling the mission and priorities of AARP.”

McKenzie takes over the role of State President from John Vasquez of San Antonio, who held the position from 2020 to 2024. During his tenure, Tran said AARP Texas grew and strengthened its Executive Council, fought for and won key legislative victories, and set a strong foundation for continued success.