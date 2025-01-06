A Landmark Day for Conservation: Coastal Prairie Conservancy Permanently Preserves 1,329 Acres

January 6, 2025 – Houston, Texas – The Coastal Prairie Conservancy (CPC) has announced the conservation of 1,329 acres in a single day, including a 910-acre property in Waller County and 419 additional acres also in Waller County that expand the Katy Prairie Preserve. These additions bring CPC’s total preserved lands to 33,607 acres.

The 910-acre property located on the Brazos River features coastal prairie grasslands, hardwood forests, and an oxbow lake. The land, which remains a working cattle ranch, is undergoing habitat restoration to support grasslands and natural areas along the Brazos River. The tract serves as a key stopover for migratory birds along the North American Central Flyway.

The Katy Prairie Preserve was expanded by 419 acres, increasing its preserved area to over 19,300 acres. CPC’s efforts safeguard tallgrass prairies, natural depressional wetlands, and numerous streams and tributaries. Cypress Creek runs through much of the preserve.

These landscapes provide essential habitats for species such as Northern bobwhite quail, Swainson’s hawk, bobcat, and white-tailed deer.

“The preservation of these additional lands marks a significant milestone for the conservation of land in an area under intense development pressure,” said Mary Anne Piacentini, President and CEO of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy. “By safeguarding an additional 1,329 acres, we are not only advancing our mission to protect the natural heritage of our area but also ensuring long-lasting benefits for both people and wildlife. These natural spaces will serve as vital resources for generations to come.”

For more information, please visit www.coastalprairieconservancy.org. Landowners interested in exploring conservation options are encouraged to contact info@coastalprairieconservancy.org.

Photo credit: © Michael Morton Photography.

Photo caption: Sunrise on the 419-acre land addition to the Katy Prairie Preserve, a conservation success that protects critical habitat for wildlife and helps safeguard communities from flooding.