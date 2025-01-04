Kick Off the New Year at Legacy Community Health’s FREE HealthFest!

HOUSTON, TX (January 3, 2025) – Legacy Community Health invites families in Stafford and surrounding areas to kick off the new year with HealthFest. This is a FREE family-friendly event will be held on Friday, January 10, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Legacy Stafford Fountains in Stafford, TX. The event offers an afternoon filled with fun activities, essential health resources and opportunities to connect with local healthcare providers. Attendees can also schedule on-site medical appointments and learn about programs designed to make healthcare more affordable.

WHAT: Legacy Community Health’s HealthFest at Legacy Stafford Fountains: A FREE family festival offering health screenings, fun activities, and community connection.

WHEN: Friday, January 10, 2025 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

WHERE: Legacy Stafford Fountains, 12540 Sugardale Dr., Stafford, TX 77477

ACTIVITIES:

Free snacks and beverages

Music, crafts, games, and activities for all ages

Free health screenings

Complimentary family and individual portraits

Giveaways (while supplies last): books and book bags

Face painting and more!

WHO: Featured healthcare providers at the event include:

Michelle Jones, MD – Obstetrics & Gynecology

Erica Giwa, MD – Obstetrics & Gynecology

Tara Huckabee, NP – Pediatrics

Archana Varma, MD – Pediatrics

BROLL: Click this Dropbox Link to download video of Stafford Fountains clinic

RSVP: Guests are encouraged to RSVP by emailing their name, number of guests, and phone number to Marketing@LegacyCommunityHealth.org.

Legacy Community Health serves the Stafford area by providing OB/GYN, Pediatrics, and Pediatric Behavioral Health services in a modern, welcoming environment. Community members are invited to learn more about the Legacy Stafford Fountains clinic at https:// www.legacycommunityhealth.org/welcome-stafford-fountains-fort-bend/.

About Legacy Community Health

Legacy Community Health (Legacy) is a full-service network of community health clinics offering primary and specialty care in the Texas Gulf Coast region. Services include adult primary care, behavioral health services, community outreach, dental care, endocrinology, geriatrics, comprehensive HIV/AIDS care, nutrition and wellness, OB/GYN and maternity care, pediatrics, pharmacy, public health, school-based health, social services, and vision care. With more than 57 locations across Houston, Baytown, Deer Park, Stafford and Beaumont, Legacy is the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Texas. Legacy has been a United Way-affiliated agency since 1990. To learn more, visit www.legacycommunityhealth.org.