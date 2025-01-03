Vehicle Safety Inspection Program Changes Now in Effect

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds Texans that changes to the state’s Vehicle Safety Inspection Program are now in effect. These changes—which took effect on Jan. 1, 2025, and eliminate many vehicle safety inspections—are due to House Bill 3297. The bill was passed by the 88th Legislature and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in 2023, abolishing the Vehicle Safety Inspection Program for non-commercial vehicles.

As a reminder, as of Jan. 1, 2025, non-commercial vehicles no longer need a vehicle safety inspection prior to registration. All non-commercial vehicles in the state are still subject to a $7.50 inspection program replacement fee per HB 3297. The inspection program replacement fee will be paid when you register your vehicle with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

New vehicles (those of the current or preceding model year on the date of purchase) purchased in Texas that have not been previously registered in Texas or another state are required to pay an initial inspection program replacement fee of $16.75 to cover two years.

Please note the inspection program replacement fee is not an increase in the cost of your vehicle registration. As its name suggests, this fee simply replaces the revenue source for state programs and operations—like the construction and expansion of state highways—once supported by vehicle safety inspections.

Vehicles Registered in Emissions Counties

It is important to note that emissions tests are different than vehicle safety inspections. While comprehensive vehicle safety inspections are eliminated for all non-commercial vehicles, Texans whose vehicles are registered in emissions counties are still required to have emissions tests. The price of vehicle emissions tests varies by vehicle and county. Vehicles exempt from emissions inspections, including electric-only vehicles, continue to be exempt.

Emissions tests are required in major metropolitan areas, including Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris and Montgomery counties; Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall and Tarrant counties; Travis and Williamson counties; and El Paso County. Bexar County will be added to the list of counties requiring emissions tests in 2026.

Commercial Vehicles

All commercial vehicles in all counties are still required to obtain a passing vehicle safety inspection. Because they still need to pay for a safety inspection, commercial vehicles are exempt from the inspection program replacement fee.

Remember, all vehicles still need to be registered; the registration process continues to be managed by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

Even though vehicle safety inspections have been eliminated for most vehicles, the department reminds Texans to regularly service their vehicles to keep themselves and other motorists safe on the road. Regular maintenance ensures the proper operation of your vehicle’s headlights, taillights, horn, mirrors, windshield wipers, tires and other critical functions. Driving a vehicle without many of these properly working safety features is against the law and puts everyone at risk.

Last month, DPS launched a public safety announcement (PSA) video reviewing changes to vehicle inspections. That PSA is available in English and in Spanish, here.