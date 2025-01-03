Rep. Troy E. Nehls on the Election of Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) released the following statement after Congressman Mike Johnson (R-LA-04) was elected as the Speaker of the House:

“Today, I voted in support of Mike Johnson for Speaker of the House,” said Congressman Nehls. “On November 5th, the American people issued President Donald J. Trump a resounding mandate and gave Republicans the gavel in Congress to lead our country into a new Golden Age.

“President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party, and Mike Johnson is the right man to lead the House Republican Conference as Speaker to deliver real results for the American people. I’m ready to hit the ground running to immediately pass legislation that advances and supports President Trump’s America First agenda. Let’s get to work.”