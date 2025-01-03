FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Program for DR-4798-TX to Close January 5th

FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program will close Jan. 5, 2025, for Texas residents whose homes were badly damaged by Hurricane Beryl. The check-out date is Jan. 6th. Only the TSA program for households affected by DR-4798-TX will be affected by the Jan. 5 closure.
- TSA is a temporary emergency sheltering option that provides eligible FEMA applicants with safe and secure lodging in hotels for up to 180 days after a disaster is declared. The program serves as a bridge to help survivors transition from emergency shelter to more permanent housing solutions.
- FEMA has housed 26,774 Texas households (56,697 individuals) in 954 hotels since the program began July 9. Of those, 601 households remain; 7 of them are eligible for FEMA’s Direct Housing program, in which FEMA pays the landlord directly (see below).
Next Steps for TSA Participants
- FEMA provides a seven-day notice to TSA participants prior to their TSA eligibility ending. They are notified through an automated phone call, text message, and/or email depending upon the method of communication they selected at the time they applied for disaster assistance.
- When survivors check out of hotels, they are required to sign a Terms and Conditions document. By signing it, they agree to abide by TSA program guidelines to remain eligible for further FEMA assistance.
- To help survivors transition from TSA, FEMA provides rental assistance, home repair assistance and other forms of housing solutions, based upon eligibility. Other types of assistance may include help with personal property losses, childcare, moving costs and accessibility needs.
- Some households may qualify for FEMA’s Direct Housing Program. FEMA identifies and contacts individuals who are eligible for the program. In Direct Housing, applicants can live temporarily in occupant-ready residential properties (preferably not traditional rental stock) leased by FEMA. Typically, this means manufactured homes on pads placed on private or commercial lots.