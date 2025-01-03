FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Program for DR-4798-TX to Close January 5th

FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program will close Jan. 5, 2025, for Texas residents whose homes were badly damaged by Hurricane Beryl. The check-out date is Jan. 6th. Only the TSA program for households affected by DR-4798-TX will be affected by the Jan. 5 closure.

TSA is a temporary emergency sheltering option that provides eligible FEMA applicants with safe and secure lodging in hotels for up to 180 days after a disaster is declared. The program serves as a bridge to help survivors transition from emergency shelter to more permanent housing solutions.

that provides eligible FEMA applicants with safe and secure lodging in hotels for up to days after a disaster is declared. The program serves as a bridge to help survivors transition from emergency shelter to more permanent housing solutions. FEMA has housed 26,774 Texas households (56,697 individuals) in 954 hotels since the program began July 9. Of those, 601 households remain; 7 of them are eligible for FEMA’s Direct Housing program, in which FEMA pays the landlord directly (see below).

Next Steps for TSA Participants