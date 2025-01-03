Earthkeeping in a Faith Community: A Case Study

Rev. Mel Caraway, Retired United Methodist Pastor, Caretaker of God’s Creation Coordinator – Horizon Texas Conference, GBGM EarthKeeper, United Methodist Creation Justice Movement Steering Committee, Past President – Texas Impact Board of Directors, Texas Impact/TXIPL Interfaith Climate Co-Coordinator & Climate Reality Project Leader

Sunday, February 2, 3 p.m., online

Join the Rev. Mel Caraway, a retired United Methodist pastor, to learn about his church’s Creation Care Ministry, their earthkeeping program. Rev. Caraway will cover his church’s mission statement, vision, and how his faith community seeks to live into each of these on a daily basis. He will emphasize the intentionality in crafting these statements to include caring for the earth. And, he’ll include examples of how his faith community lives out these statements through the various aspects of their Creation Care Ministry, such as their garden, Fall Pumpkin Patch, recycling efforts, Earth Day activities, tree planting, rainwater collection, cloth gift bags, education, and much more. The Creation Care Ministry at Rev. Caraway’s church reflects his faith community’s awareness of the necessity to make all of their statements and actions inclusive of the interconnected nature of their relationship with the earth and their role as people of faith. While the speaker is a United Methodist Christian, this earthkeeping program model is flexible and can be adapted to accommodate any faith community in any faith tradition. Every faith tradition has maxims and statements related to the care of the earth. Join Rev. Caraway to understand how his church seeks to follow in this earthkeeping pathway. Please register for this event on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/1131284023969. All registrants will get access to a recording of the event. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail for more information.