Attorney General Ken Paxton Appoints New Government Relations Director

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton appointed George Lane as Director of Government Relations. Outgoing Government Relations Director Suzanna Hupp will remain with the OAG as Special Advisor to the Attorney General.

“Congratulations to George, who has served me and the State of Texas loyally for years. As Director of Government Relations, he will be positioned to leverage his strengths and experience in a new capacity on behalf of our Agency, enhancing our collaboration with the State legislature,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I also congratulate and thank Suzanna Hupp, who will now serve as Special Advisor and will continue to work on priority issues for my office. She did an outstanding job as Government Relations Director over the past year. I am grateful for her tireless efforts to advance legislation to benefit our State and fight for liberty.”

George Lane, Director of Government Relations

George Lane will serve as Director of Government Relations. Previously, he was Director of Federal Relations, liaising with Congress, federal agencies, and non-governmental organizations. His prior roles include a presidential appointment at USAID, where he managed government affairs and implemented key executive orders, and a leadership position at the Federalist Society. He served as Attorney General Paxton’s Executive Aide from 2017-2019.

Suzanna Hupp, Special Advisor to the Attorney General

Suzanna Hupp will serve as Special Advisor to the Attorney General. Previously, she was Director of Government Relations, and has served the OAG under Attorney General Paxton since 2020. Prior, Dr. Hupp served in the Texas Legislature for twelve years.