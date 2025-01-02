Interfaith group presents the Walk on Earth Gently multifaith statement

February – May, dates/times vary, online

Scientists tell us that we must reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 (vs. a 2010 baseline), and that 25 – 30% of all needed emissions reductions must come from individuals/households. 50% may seem like a very high hurdle. But, it translates to only a 8%/year reduction, starting now. And, you may have already made some lifestyle improvements since 2010 that reduced your emissions, so you could already be well on your way toward the 50% reduction goal. Participants in this individualized course will leave with a personal plan to achieve the 50% emissions reduction goal through targeted lifestyle improvements that will also save them money. The course was developed in response to the Walk on Earth Gently multifaith statement, inspired by religious teachings to turn away from consumerism & to seek balanced relationships with all people and the planet. Walk on Earth Gently invites you into a journey of Living the Change that the world needs. This program will work individually with participants, on dates and times that work for both them and the facilitator. Those already far along on their carbon footprint reduction journey may only need a few sessions with the facilitator to complete their 50% carbon footprint reduction plan, whereas others may need more sessions. Accept the Walk on Earth Gently invitation and commit to a sustainable lifestyle. Register for this course on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/living-the-change-tickets-1131084196279. For more information, please contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.