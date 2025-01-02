Learning English? Get Practice at Libraries’ ESL Conversation Circles

Are you learning to speak English? Would you like some practice in a casual, informal atmosphere? Fort Bend County Libraries presents a program for individuals of all nationalities who would like a place to practice their English language and conversation skills. The “ESL Conversation Circles” provide an opportunity for non-English-speaking people to gather in a relaxed setting, and discuss topics of their own choosing while practicing their English skills.

The ESL Conversation Circles will take place at multiple locations in the Fort Bend County library system in January. Reservations are NOT required. The schedule is as follows:

Fulshear Branch Library, 6350 GM Library Road (off Texas Heritage Parkway)

o Monday, January 6, 6:00-7:00 pm, Conference Room.

Mission Bend Branch Library– 8421 Addicks Clodine Road

o Wednesdays, January 8 and 22, 2:00-3:00 pm, Conference Room.

Cinco Ranch Branch Library– 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy

o Friday, January 10, 2:00-3:00 pm, Multipurpose Room.

o Monday, January 13, 6:00-7:00 pm, Multipurpose Room.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the ESL/Adult Literacy Department at George Memorial Library (281-341-2652) or any of the branch libraries.