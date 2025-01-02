Andy Meyers Sworn in for his 8th Term

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX – In a momentous ceremony on New Year’s Day, Commissioner Andy Meyers was sworn in for his eighth term representing Fort Bend County Precinct 3. The ceremony featured multiple distinguished officials taking their oaths of office.

Meyers defeated Taral Patel in an election that featured his opponent being indicted nine times for allegedly writing, publishing, and distributing racist messages and blaming Meyers’ supporters.

“We won 59% of the vote with a message of unity and keeping Fort Bend safe, family friendly and business friendly, and those are among my priorities over the next four years, Meyers said. “Thanks to the support of both Republicans and Democrats, I believe we now have a unique opportunity to build on this unity and move forward with critical initiatives—such as attracting more industrial and commercial investment, positioning Fort Bend County as one of America’s leading research hubs, and supporting the Governor’s efforts to bring more clean energy to Texas while tackling our state’s energy challenges.”

On Wednesday, Commissioner Meyers participated in two oath ceremonies, with the first being particularly significant as it was administered by his longtime friend, Judge Tricia Krenek. Judge Krenek later administered the oath of office to her husband, Edward Krenek, who was also elected in November and begins his service as Judge of the 400th District Court.

A later ceremony officiated by County Judge K.P. George also marked a transition in Precinct 3’s law enforcement leadership, with newly elected Constable Ali Sheikhani taking his oath of office. Additionally, Commissioner Meyers and Judge Krenek participated in Judge George’s ceremonial swearing-in.