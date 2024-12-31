The Supreme Court of Texas Dismisses Baseless Attempt by the Texas State Bar to Discipline Leadership at the Office of the Attorney General

AUSTIN – The Supreme Court of Texas has dismissed the State Bar of Texas’s unlawful efforts to discipline First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster, ending four years of lawfare. Attorney General Ken Paxton faces similar baseless allegations from the State Bar in a separate case.

The State Bar of Texas’s Commission for Lawyer Discipline attempted to discipline Attorney General Paxton and First Assistant Webster for filing an original action on behalf of Texas in the U.S. Supreme Court concerning genuine concerns of unconstitutional conduct by states during the 2020 election. Disagreeing with the merits of the suit, the Commission claimed that Texas made misrepresentations and initiated disciplinary action. In September 2022, the district court dismissed the baseless allegations against First Assistant Webster but the issue was appealed to the Texas Supreme Court.

Now, the Texas Supreme Court has sided with Attorney General Paxton and reinstated the district court’s dismissal of the Commission’s lawsuit for violating the separation of powers.

“After four years of lawfare and political retaliation, the Texas Supreme Court has ended this witch hunt against the leadership of my office,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The Texas State Bar attempted to punish us for fighting to secure our national elections but we did not and will not ever back down from doing what is right. We have seen this playbook used against President Trump and other effective fighters for the American people and I am pleased that this attempt to stop our work has been defeated.”

“The actions of the State Bar were disgraceful, ridiculous, and a disservice to the people of Texas,” said First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster. “Thankfully, with President Trump back in the White House and these attempts to wage legal warfare against us defeated, we can finally get back to making Texas and America great again without distraction.”

To read the decision, click here.