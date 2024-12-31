Better Together with Mayor John Whitmire

The Fort Bend Chamber will host Mayor John Whitmire for “Better Together: Houston to Fort Bend” on Thursday, January 16, 2025 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at Safari Texas Ranch – Magnolia Ballroom, 11627 FM 1464, Richmond, TX 77407. Title Sponsor for this event is TDECU.

Mayor John Whitmire was sworn into office as Houston’s 63rd Mayor on January 2, 2024. He has served his community his entire adult life. Throughout his career as a State Representative for 10 years and State Senator for 40, Whitmire has fought tirelessly for district representation across Houston. Whitmire has also been a vocal champion of women’s rights, backed by a 100% voting record. He has worked tirelessly to preserve the DREAM Act, ensuring undocumented young individuals can access in-state tuition rates. Additionally, he supported workers’ compensation for injured farm workers and unemployment compensation.

Sponsors include, Title Sponsor – TDECU, AshBritt, Associated Testing Laboratories, Comcast, Houston Community College, Memorial Hermann, Ismaili Council for the Southwestern USA, DTF Print House, GC Engineering, Halff Associates, Houston Association of Realtors – Fort Bend, Huitt-Zollars, Inc., Michael Baker International, Republic Services, Stuart Consulting Group and Zarinkelk Engineering Services, Inc.

Sponsorship opportunities and registration are now open. Presenting Sponsor | $2,500: Includes a table for 10 in premier location, company logo on marketing materials, and sponsor recognition at event. Underwriting Sponsor | $1,200: Includes a table for eight (8), company name on marketing materials, and sponsor recognition at event. Corporate Table | $800: Includes a table for eight (8). Individual Reservation | $50. Reservations can be made by visiting FortBendChamber.com or by contacting Rebekah Beltran at rebekah@fortbendcc.org or 281-566-2158.

The Governmental Relations Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Division Chair, Christopher Breaux, Fort Bend County. The Governmental Relations Division provides Chamber members with access to local, state and federal officials, promotes the understanding of current legislative issues and gives its membership the opportunity for input. This Division also provides a forum for discussion of relevant legislative matters, updates on key legislation, and provides leadership on legislation which is important to its members. During election years, the division conducts community candidate forums for municipal, primary, secondary and higher education, county, state and federal elections that provide a fair and unbiased opportunity for members to understand the qualifications and positions of the candidates as well as the key issues affecting an election.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited, the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region and the largest business organization in Fort Bend County representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 200,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.