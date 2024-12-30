Sen. Cruz Statement on Passing of Jimmy Carter

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter:

“Heidi and I are saddened by the passing of President Jimmy Carter. At age 100, President Carter was the oldest former president in history, and he left a legacy of honorable military and public service. His decades-long dedication to building homes for those in need was truly remarkable. Our hearts and prayers are with the Carter family during this difficult time. We pray for peace and comfort for his loved ones as they mourn his loss, and take solace in knowing that he is now reunited with his beloved wife, Rosalynn.”