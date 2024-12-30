Lone Star Flight Museum to Host Book Talk & Documentary Premiere with Authors of The Barber, The Astronaut, and the Golf Ball That Tells the Story of the Often Aloof Apollo Astronaut Alan Shepard and One Very Particular Golf Ball

WHO: Lone Star Flight Museum will host a special presentation & panel discussion with Barbara Radnofsky & Ed Supkis authors of The Barber, The Astronaut and the Golf Ball.

Longtime NASA colleagues along with the book’s authors will talk about the book and the mysterious lore of a 3rd golf ball that Alan Shepard may have taken with him on his Apollo 14 moonwalk where he famously hit two golf balls into space.

WHAT: NASA Insider Stories and the Truth about the Golf Ball Panelists:

Authors Barbara Radnofsky and Ed Supkis

Jonathan Richards, documentarian and aeronautical engineer

Rob Pearlman, founder and editor of collectSPACE and space historian

Moderator: Herb Baker, longtime NASA Procurement specialist

Feature:

Premier of the award-winning documentary that chronicles the research for the book.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase in the museum gift shop.

This discussion will offer a rare glimpse behind the scenes of America’s space program and the extraordinary people who executed one of the nation’s most monumental scientific endeavors. Tickets: $30 per person / $25 museum members. Purchase online at LoneStarFlight.org

WHEN: Thursday, January 16, 2025

6 to 8 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30pm (light refreshments served).

WHERE: Lone Star Flight Museum – 11551 Aerospace Avenue (at Ellington Field)

MEDIA: Interviews available with book authors and some panelists.

ABOUT “The Barber, The Astronaut, and the Golf Ball”

In 1971, famed astronaut Alan Shepard returned from the moon and went to get a haircut. Before settling into the barber’s chair in Webster, Texas, near NASA’s Mission Control, Shepard gave his longtime barber and friend, Carlos Villagomez, an autographed golf ball. During his Apollo 14 moonwalk just days earlier, Shepard conducted a world-famous demonstration of gravity by hitting a golf ball in an out-of-this-world sand trap. It took him two tries. Carlos, a Navy combat veteran and barber for numerous astronauts, says Shepard gave him the ball immediately after he returned to earth and was released from quarantine.

Had Shepard taken a third ball to the moon? And did he give it to his barber as a token of their long friendship? The debate provides a backdrop for The Barber, The Astronaut, and the Golf Ball, a story of two extraordinary men and their lasting friendship. The book is based on recollections of Carlos himself, the authors—both children of NASA scientists—as well as other astronauts, memorabilia experts, and family and friends of Shepard, who died in 1998.

Is the ball one of the most significant pieces of sports memorabilia in history, or simply a gift of enduring friendship? In seeking the answers, this extensively researched account of NASA history provides readers with insight into some of America’s incredible space program.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. In addition to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, the 130,000 square foot museum is home to a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation and military aircraft. Guests can experience the wonder of flight in a warbird ride and get hands-on in the high-tech Aviation Learning Center and Flight Academy. Multiple public and STEM-focused education programs create an unforgettable museum experience for visitors of all ages. Located at Ellington Airport, just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is currently open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12 with senior and military discounts. Memberships are also available. For details, visit lonestarflight.org or call 346-708-2517, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram.