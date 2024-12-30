Galveston College Opens Spring Semester Enrollment

For Online Bachelor of Applied Science in Healthcare Management Degree Program

Students Can Also Pursue a Graduate Certificate through Agreement with Texas Women’s University

GALVESTON, Texas (Dec. 16, 2024) — Students who are interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Applied Science in Healthcare Management (BAS-HCM) degree from Galveston College can enroll now through Jan. 10, 2025, for the Spring semester. Classes begin on Jan. 21, 2025. Prospective students who have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree should apply. All classes in this program are taught online, and each course runs for eight weeks.

Galveston College’s BAS-HCM degree program has been ranked 17th in the U.S. on the list of “The Best Online B.S. Degrees in Healthcare Management” by EduMed.

Through an articulation and transfer agreement between Texas Women’s University (TWU) and Galveston College (commonly known as a 4+1 partnership), Galveston College BAS-HCM degree students can start pursuing a Master of Science degree in healthcare administration at TWU. Galveston College BAS-HCM students are eligible to enroll in four online graduate level TWU Healthcare Administration Fundamentals Certificate courses.

Any Galveston College Healthcare Management student who is enrolled in this articulation program with TWU and who completes these four TWU graduate courses is eligible to earn a graduate certificate from TWU. Participating Galveston College students can then continue working toward a Master of Science degree in Healthcare Administration by applying directly with TWU.

“Texas Women’s University is a great partner for Galveston College. TWU is recognized for graduating more new healthcare professionals than any other university in Texas. This transfer agreement between TWU and Galveston College is critically important: it expands learning opportunities for our Galveston College BAS-HCM students and gives them a head start toward completing a graduate degree,” said Tirizia York, Ph.D., Galveston College Healthcare Management program director. Dr. York has over 10 years of healthcare management experience and 18 years of healthcare higher education experience.

Melissa Gauna supports York and Galveston College students as a member of the Healthcare Management Program faculty. Gauna has two years of experience working directly in the healthcare profession and nine years of healthcare higher ed experience.

“Our upper-level courses in this program are delivered entirely online, and we require no face-to-face meetings each semester. When students graduate from our program, they are more prepared for entry to mid-level healthcare management leadership roles. Our graduates work in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, emergency medical services, and public health agencies,” said Dr. York.

The Galveston College BAS-HCM degree requires 120 semester credit hours and includes 42 hours of core curriculum courses, 9 hours of other prerequisites, 24 hours of technical specialty courses (from the AAS degree), and 45 hours of upper-level healthcare management (MHSM) courses.

Galveston College offers financial aid and other services to support student success. To learn more about the BAS-HCM degree program and Galveston College’s 4+1 partnership with TWU, please visit www.gc.edu/healthcare-management or contact Dr. York at 409-944-1489 or email her at tyork@gc.edu.

EMPLOYMENT OUTLOOK

According to the Texas Workforce Commission’s Labor Market Information, there will be an average of 275 openings each year in the Gulf Coast Workforce Area for healthcare managers. This represents a 32% increase from 2014 to 2024. Statewide predictions are that there will be 1,070 annual job openings in this career, which is a 29% increase from 2014 to 2024. All of these healthcare management positions will require a minimum of a bachelor’s degree.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic, workforce development, continuing education, and community service programs.

For more information, please visit www.gc.edu.