Mondays, February 3 – March 10, 6 p.m. central, online

Think there is no solution to climate change? Nothing could be farther from the truth. Effective climate solutions are available now! Climate Solutions 101 is the world’s first major educational effort focused solely on climate solutions. Rather than rehashing well-known climate challenges, these materials from Project Drawdown concentrate on game-changing climate action based on rigorous scientific research and analysis. This course, presented in video units and in-depth conversations, combines Project Drawdown’s trusted resources with the expertise of several inspiring voices from around the world. Climate solutions become attainable with increased access to free, science-based educational resources, elevated public discourse, and tangible examples of real-world action. Continue your climate solutions journey, today. Join others for a weekly online discussion on climate solutions! Register for this course on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-solutions-101-tickets-1127169898509. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.