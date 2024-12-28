WGU Offers $2,500 New Year Scholarships to New Students to Address State’s Workforce Needs

AUSTIN, TX (Dec. 27, 2024) —As the new year approaches, many Texans are making resolutions to improve their lives and careers. According to YouGov.com, about 34% U.S. adult citizens made at least one New Year’s resolution at the start of 2024. For those resolving to jump start their education in 2025, nonprofit online Western Governors University has announced a New Year Scholarship valued at $2,500, credited to recipients at $625 per six-month term and renewable for up to four terms, helping students achieve their academic and career goals.

As Texas faces a growing demand for a skilled workforce, education remains a key focus for addressing workforce shortages. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the state will need nearly 2 million new workers with postsecondary degrees or credentials by 2030 to meet the demands of emerging industries and current workforce gaps. This growing need for skilled workers aligns with the state’s efforts to equip residents with the education and training necessary to thrive in high-demand fields such as healthcare, information technology, business and education.

Linda Battles, WGU Vice President, South Region emphasized the importance of meeting Texas’ workforce demands through accessible education. “WGU is committed to supporting Texas residents in achieving their educational goals with flexible, affordable online degree programs. Our New Year Scholarship is designed to make higher education more attainable, especially for working adults looking to improve their career prospects,” said Battles. “As the state’s economy continues to grow, we need to ensure that more Texans are equipped with the skills needed to fill in-demand jobs across sectors like healthcare, IT and education.”

An accredited online university, WGU has rolling terms enabling students to enroll at any time and potentially start classes the first day of the following month. WGU offers more than 80 bachelor’s and master’s degrees and certificates in business, I.T., healthcare and K-12 education. The university currently has 22,175 students and 30,990 alumni throughout Texas.

Tuition is around $4,000 per six-month term for most degree programs at WGU, and each student is assigned a program mentor who will work with them until graduation. The average time to complete a bachelor’s degree at WGU is 2.5 years, depending on the transfer of any existing college credits and WGU’s competency-based model, which allows students to progress through courses at their own pace once they demonstrate mastery of the course materials.

Starting in December, the New Year Scholarship is available to new students who enroll at WGU. To apply or learn more, prospective students can visit www.wgu.edu and find more details about the scholarship at www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/new-year.html.

About WGU

Western Governors University, the nation’s leading nonprofit, online university, is transforming higher education to be more student-centric, affordable, accessible to all, and relevant to the workforce. Established in 1997 by 19 visionary U.S. governors, WGU creates life-changing pathways to opportunity for those underserved by traditional institutions — working adults, historically underrepresented communities and a diverse, growing number of learners looking for a flexible, online model that better suits their life circumstances. WGU’s competency-based education model allows students to demonstrate mastery as they progress through programs at their own pace.

Accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, WGU operates in all 50 states and offers more than 80 programs in health, education, technology and business. WGU serves more than 186,000 students nationwide, with more than 360,000 alumni, and has awarded more than 405,000 degrees. Learn more at wgu.edu. Follow WGU on X at @wgu and on LinkedIn.