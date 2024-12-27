Classic Christmas by Enchant announces expanded dates for Houston

The magic continues as Houston’s biggest and brightest holiday attraction adds six dates to its 2024-2025 inaugural run

(HOUSTON – DECEMBER 26, 2024) — Due to popular demand, Classic Christmas by Enchant, presented by Coca-Cola, has announced expanded dates for its immersive holiday experience at Memorial City Mall.

Previously, Classic Christmas ran from Nov. 16 through Dec. 29. Event organizers are extending the magic by adding six additional dates—Dec. 30 and Jan. 1-5—giving more visitors a chance to experience Houston’s premier holiday destination before the lights go out for the season. Classic Christmas will open nightly at 5:30 p.m.

For event days Dec 30 – Jan 5, there will be two ticket package options available. For those interested in the Admissions + Activities Bundle with unlimited snow slide rides and ice skating, tickets prices will be $25-$35. A general admission ticket will be available for $15-$25 for those who want to stroll and enjoy the lights. Tickets are currently available at ClassicChristmas.com.

At Classic Christmas, guests can immerse themselves in 55,000 square feet of awe-inspiring light sculptures, interactive Coca-Cola-themed displays, and festive activities. Highlights include the dazzling Classic Christmas Ice Rink, a thrilling snow slide, and picturesque photo spots featuring stunning lights — creating unforgettable moments of joy and togetherness. It’s an ideal getaway for families with kids on holiday break, staycationers, out-of-town visitors, and even romantic date nights.

The experience also offers the Classic Christmas Eatery featuring seasonal food and drink, an interactive dance floor grooving festive beats, and the Cinemark Theatre to catch movie previews and classic Coca-Cola shorts.

“We’re thrilled that the response to the inaugural Classic Christmas has resulted in the addition of new dates,” said Michelle Leyva, vice president of marketing and digital for Enchant Christmas, the creators of Classic Christmas. “The updated schedule will offer more opportunities for families and friends to enjoy the magic of Houston’s largest and best holiday attraction. Since space is limited in order to facilitate the best possible visitor experience, we encourage everyone to purchase tickets sooner rather than later.”

ABOUT CLASSIC CHRISTMAS BY ENCHANT, PRESENTED BY COCA-COLA – HOUSTON

Nov through Jan 5, 2025

Memorial City Mall (303 Memorial City Way, 77024)

Tickets available atClassicChristmas.com

ABOUT ENCHANT CHRISTMAS, CREATORS OF CLASSIC CHRISTMAS

Enchant is the visionary behind the award-winning World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze, a story-driven holiday experience that has captivated millions across the U.S. and Canada. Since its founding in 2016 by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston, Enchant has become renowned for producing immersive holiday events that feature expansive light displays, ice skating experiences, live entertainment, and more. Classic Christmas, one of Enchant’s latest creations, offers a nostalgic, community-focused celebration that brings the magic of the season to life all in partnership with Coca-Cola. Enchant’s events are designed to create magical memories for guests of all ages. Learn more at EnchantChristmas.com and ClassicChristmas.com.