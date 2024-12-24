LIBRARIES CELEBRATE DIGITAL AGE OF EBOOKS & streaming collections

In 2007, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) launched an online eLibrary with 400 OverDrive ebooks in its digital collection. The service was so well received that 600 more books were added a few months later.

Since then, the OverDrive collection of ebooks and e-audiobooks has grown to 37,018 digital copies available for free checkout. Since it was launched in 2007, library users have checked out offerings from the OverDrive collection more than 2.3-million times!

In 2015, FBCL added access to the hoopla digital collection, which expanded the eLibrary offerings to include streaming movies, TV series, music, and e-audiobooks. The total number of checkouts from the hoopla digital collection – which now includes e-audiobooks, ebooks, comics, movies, music, and television – is quickly nearing the one-million mark, with the most popular categories being e-audiobooks, ebooks, and movies.

With the evolution of electronic devices over the years – including smartphones, tablets, and even the ability to cast video from a digital device to a large-screen TV or monitor – free access to FBCL’s digital collection has become more popular than ever.

The Libby by OverDrive app and the hoopla digital app have made accessing, browsing, downloading, and streaming selections easier and even more convenient for library cardholders who are on the go. These digital resources are popular options for travelers, commuters, or those participating in physical exercise.

Both OverDrive and hoopla digital offer selections for library users of all ages, including children, teens, and adults. The two collections include bestsellers and new releases. Library cardholders can select from virtually every genre, ranging from mystery and romance to cookbooks and travel guides, tech and business guides, young adult and children’s titles, and much more.

Hoopla has made it easy for children to browse for children’s materials, and for parents to feel confident letting kids browse on their own. “Kids Mode” can be implemented in the hoopla website and apps with the flip of a switch.

Libby by OverDrive offers curated lists for different genres, including ones specifically for children, enabling them to go directly to Texas Bluebonnet Award Nominees, the 2×2 Reading List, and Lone Star Reading List.

The service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets, and Chromebook™.

An FBCL library card is required to access the eLibrary resources. Any resident of the state of Texas can obtain a free FBCL library card, and there is no charge to access selections in the eLibrary. Since the digital files automatically expire at the end of the lending period, there is never an overdue fine.

Demonstrations of the OverDrive online collection and the Libby app will take place at several FBCL locations in January, but those who are interested may also inquire about them at any time at any FBCL location. Those attending the demonstrations are encouraged to bring their smartphone, tablet, and library card for personal assistance in setting up the service.

Sienna Branch Library(8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City)

o Tuesday, January 7, 2:00-3:00 pm, Computer Lab. Registration required.

Fulshear Branch Library(6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway, north of FM 1092)

o Wednesday, January 15, 11:00 am-12:00 noon, Computer Lab. Registration required.

University Branch Library(14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land)

o Tuesday, January 28, 10:15-11:15 am, Computer Lab. Registration required.

These services and demonstrations are free to the public. To register for a demonstration, visit Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734) or the branch libraries.