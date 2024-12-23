Public Assistance Needed to Identify Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
|Announcement Date:
|12/19/2024
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|12/11/2024
|IFS Case Number:
|ML24-4988
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|Houston Police Department 1716421-24
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/134999
|Recovery Location:
|12600 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Male
|Height:
Weight:
|5’10”
233
|Age:
|Adult
|Race:
|Uncertain
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The decedent was clothed in: a black t-shirt, “LCKR” brand, size 2X; unknown style of pants/shorts; black underwear, “AND1” brand, size XL; black socks with gray stripes; black high-top athletic shoes, “Nike” brand, Serial# DZ4475 001 = “Jordan MVP Black Dark Grey”, size 13 (US). He also has multiple tattoos including: hands in prayer with a rosary and the text “Jesus pray for me” in the middle on the inner right forearm; stylized large letters along outside of both forearms with possible text of “AIRTX” on the right and possibly “SOUTH”
on the left (partially visible); the text “Lil Menace” in cursive on front left side of neck. Photos of tattoos below.
|CASE DETAILS:
|The decedent was driving a gray Ford Fusion that was involved in a motor vehicle accident. The vehicle appeared recently purchased, had a temporary license plate and no identification was located for the decedent.
PHOTOS:
- Located on front of neck on left
- Located on outside of right 3. Located on inner right forearm.
If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:
Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001