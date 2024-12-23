Katy ISD Closes on Land for 2 Schools in Grange

Community to Launch Scholarship Program in January

(HOUSTON, TX – Dec. 23, 2024) — Grange, a new community by Johnson Development, is rapidly becoming an integral part of Katy Independent School District (KISD) with the recent sale of land to the district for two new schools.

The Grange community also announced a new scholarship program that will award its first scholarships next year.

The school district has closed on 51 acres along Schilpf Road in Grange — 16 for an elementary school and 35 acres across the street for a new junior high.

Construction on the junior high is anticipated to begin in late 2025 or early 2026 with a tentative goal of opening the school in 2028. To address the area’s growth, the new junior high is expected to be larger than current junior high schools in the district that accommodate 1,400 students, said Ted Vierling, Katy ISD’s Chief Operations Officer. The new campus in Grange is expected to include a track and tennis court that will be open to the public when not in use for school-related activities.

Funds to construct the elementary school will be part of a future bond, so dates for the construction start and school opening are yet to be determined, Ted Vierling said.

“A Katy address and Katy schools are a big draw for home buyers,” said Jacob W. Rice, Vice President and General Manager of Grange. “Welcoming new Katy ISD schools into our community will undoubtedly enhance the appeal of Grange, further elevating its reputation as a prime destination for families. We are thrilled to be part of such a distinguished educational system that consistently fosters excellence and growth, ensuring a bright future for students and residents alike.”

Furthering that alliance with Katy ISD is the Grange by Johnson Development Corp. College Scholarship Program. Two KISD high school seniors will be awarded $5,000 scholarships each year. The money can be used for tuition, books, room and board or anything else related to education. Eligibility requirements include a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0, with enrollment in a two- to five-year institution the following fall. Recipients must be citizens or permanent residents of the United States and live within the Katy area.

“Recipients will have strong community ties and participate in activities that foster a sense of community as well as serving in a leadership capacity within an organization or activity,” Rice said. “This is not just an individual investment; it is a commitment to the future prosperity of the entire community. By fostering growth and opportunity, it strengthens the foundation of our collective future, making Katy an even more desirable destination for families seeking a vibrant and thriving environment.”

Scholarship applications open Jan. 1, 2025, and close March 1, 2025. The two scholarship winners will be announced by April 15. Full details on the scholarship program are at https://www.liveingrange.com/scholarship.

Sales started this fall in Grange, featuring homes by Chesmar Homes, David Weekley Homes, Drees Custom Homes, Highland Homes, Newmark Homes, Perry Homes and Westin Homes in its first phase. Pricing is from the low $400,000s.

The initial phase has 301 homesites. When complete, the 1,130-acre Grange community will have approximately 2,400 homes.

For more information, visit www.liveingrange.com.

Photo Information

Katy Independent School District has closed on land in Grange for two new schools, including a junior high slated to open in 2028. The community is also launching a scholarship program, with applications opening Jan. 1, 2025.