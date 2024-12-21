Sen. Cruz Releases Statement on Passage of Government Funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement regarding passage of a continuing resolution to fund the government through March 14, 2025:

“I voted for this resolution to ensure our government remains fully operational and ready to hit the ground running on day one of President Trump’s administration. The American people made their voices loud and clear—they support bold, decisive change. This funding measure allows Congress to immediately get to work confirming President Trump’s nominees and implement the policies Texans and Americans overwhelmingly voted for.

“I am pleased to have secured critical relief for Texans in this bill. I championed a provision that ensures South Texas agricultural producers suffering from Mexico’s blatant failure to meet its obligations under the 1944 Treaty on Utilization of Waters of the Colorado, Tijuana, and Rio Grande Rivers. This funding will provide immediate relief for hardworking Texans.”