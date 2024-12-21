Sen. Cruz Issues Statement After Congress Passes Water Resources Development Act

Sen. Cruz: “I was proud to secure key legislative priorities for the Lone Star State in this year’s Water Resources Development Act”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after Congress passed the 2024 Water Resources Development Act of 2024 (WRDA), which includes provisions he secured to support important infrastructure projects in Texas.

Following passage, Sen. Cruz said, “I am proud to secure so many key legislative priorities for the Lone Star State in the 2024 Water Resources Development Act. The provisions I championed will authorize new construction projects, keep ongoing projects on schedule, and boost economic growth for Texas and the United States.”

Read the full text of the bill here.

The following provisions impact the State of Texas: