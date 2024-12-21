Rep. Troy E. Nehls Votes to Pass the American Relief Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) released the following statement after voting for the American Relief Act:

“Today, I proudly voted for the American Relief Act, which is an important piece of legislation for the America First agenda,” said Congressman Nehls. “This legislation provides funds for our nation’s hardworking farmers who feed, fuel, and clothe the world. Additionally, this legislation provides relief for those who were affected by the catastrophic hurricanes earlier this year. The American people gave us, the Republican Party and President Trump, a mandate to make America great again, and this bill paves the way for us to do so. I look forward to President Trump’s historic return to the White House. January 20th can’t come soon enough.”