Katy ISD To Close for Winter Holiday, December 23-January 3

KATY, TX [December 20, 2024] – Katy ISD schools and offices will be closed for the Winter Holiday, from December 23-January 3. – Katy ISD schools and offices will be closed for the Winter Holiday, from December 23-January 3.

Students will have early dismissal on Friday, December 20, and will return on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The district will resume normal operations on Monday, January 6, which will be a Campus Professional Learning Day for staff.