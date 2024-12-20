High Five 2025 With a First Day Hike at a Texas State Park

AUSTIN— Strive to explore more in 2025 by starting the new year with a First Day Hike at a Texas State Park.

This annual tradition allows people of all ages and skill levels a chance to experience Texas’ wild places through ranger and self-guided walks, bike rides, paddling trips, polar plunges and more in honor of the national initiative aimed at getting people outdoors.

Last year, Texas broke not only its historical participation numbers, but it also had the most events, participants and miles hiked of any state. Texas State Parks hosted 177 events where 8,729 people hiked, biked, swam and paddled a record 17,284 miles. The previous statewide record was set Jan. 1, 2023, during Texas State Parks’ Centennial Celebration.

“One of the many reasons that I love Texas is the nice weather that we can have even in the winter and there is no better way to spend a beautiful winter day than walking with friends and family at a Texas State Park,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks. “Each year, thousands of Texans turn out to a nearby state park to ring in the new year with a First Day Hike and I always look forward to seeing the photos of smiling folks enjoying parks on January 1. Please join us and help Texas State Parks once again become the leader in First Day Hike participation and miles walked for 2025. Hope to see you on the trail!”

Trails at Texas State Parks range in length and difficulty. Some short, easy trails are perfect for family-friendly scenic strolls, while more strenuous ones can challenge experienced hikers. Trail maps for all Texas State Parks can be found on TPWD’s website, the recently redesigned official Texas State Park app and individual park webpages.

“State parks offer an incredible variety of outdoor experiences, showcasing the unique natural and cultural features of each region,” said Lewis Ledford, president and CEO of the National Association of State Park Directors. “Whether you’re trekking through snowy trails in the Rockies or enjoying mild southern breezes, First Day Hikes are the perfect way to start the New Year outdoors and connect with the beauty of our public lands.”

TPWD strongly encourages anyone planning a trip to a Texas state park to reserve a day pass in advance since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit. Reserve day passes online through the TPWD reservation website or by calling the Customer Service Center during regular business hours at (512) 389-8900.

Anyone with the resolution of visiting multiple state parks in 2025 can purchase a Texas State Parks Pass (TSPP). The $70 TSPP waives entrance fees to all state parks for pass holders and guests in their vehicle for a full year. Additionally, pass holders get discounts on overnight reservations, state park store purchases and more.

Beginning Jan. 1, people who renew or purchase a new TSPP will receive an exclusive, limited-run decal to help display their love of Texas state parks. Purchase passes online through the TPWD reservation website, through the Customer Service Center or at any state park. Decals will be mailed with the pass.

A list of all First Day Hike events can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department calendar page.

Examples of some First Day Hikes are listed alphabetically below:

Texas polar plungers can dive into the new year from 7-8 a.m. at the West Texas oasis Balmorhea State Park. The polar plunge will take place off the diving boards. The pool remains a consistent 72-75 degrees year-round.

Ring in the new year from 7-8 a.m. with a guided sunrise beach walk at Galveston Island State Park. Participants should meet at the beachside day-use area by the turtle statue for the one-mile walk. Hats and sunglasses are highly recommended. All ages and canine companions are welcome.

Get your tails to Government Canyon State Natural Area from 9-11 a.m. for a guided dog walk with your four-legged family members. Participants will explore the 2.25-mile Savannah Loop trail, which has a small amount of elevation change but relatively gentle terrain. During the hike, rangers will share the natural history of the natural area and point out the important restoration work being done along the trail.

Say goodbye to 2024 with a night hike from 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Lake Brownwood State Park. The hike will begin at the Texas Oak trailhead, and all ages and experience levels are welcome. Be sure to bring water, proper shoes and appropriate clothing.