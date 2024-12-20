Harris County Public Health Releases Substance Use Report

The report analyzes trends in substance-involved outcomes in Harris County

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has released a new report highlighting a significant increase in substance-involved deaths and healthcare visits between 2018 and 2022. During this period, substance-related deaths rose by 74.9%, from 673 deaths in 2018 to 1,177 in 2022, with Harris County reporting consistently higher rates than the Texas average.

The report identifies fentanyl, followed by cocaine and methamphetamine, as the most frequently involved substances in these cases. These findings emphasize the need for ongoing public health action to address substance use in the community.

Key Findings:

Youth Impact: White, non-Hispanic youth experienced the highest rates of substance-involved healthcare visits.

White, non-Hispanic youth experienced the highest rates of substance-involved healthcare visits. Significant Increase in Black Youth Visits: Black, non-Hispanic youth saw a 217.9% increase in substance-involved healthcare visits.

Black, non-Hispanic youth saw a in substance-involved healthcare visits. Adult Trends: Healthcare visits rose by 375% for Black, non-Hispanic adults and 342.7% for White, non-Hispanic adults.

With these trends in mind, HCPH has launched several initiatives aimed at addressing substance use and overdose prevention, including:

Naloxone Training and Distribution: Expanding access to naloxone, a life-saving medication that reverses opioid overdoses.

Expanding access to naloxone, a life-saving medication that reverses opioid overdoses. Substance Use Education Campaigns: Increasing community awareness and reducing stigma surrounding substance use disorders.

Increasing community awareness and reducing stigma surrounding substance use disorders. Peer Recovery Support: Deploying peer recovery specialists to provide community-based support for individuals in recovery.

HCPH’s report highlights the disproportionate impact of substance use on vulnerable populations, including Black, non-Hispanic community members, persons experiencing homelessness, and justice-involved individuals. Addressing these disparities is a priority for achieving equitable health outcomes.

With funding from the CDC’s Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) grant, HCPH continues to expand prevention strategies and enhance programming through its Substance Use Prevention Program, launched in 2020. These efforts aim to improve access to care and reduce barriers for at-risk populations. Additionally, HCPH will be holding a free webinar, open to the public, in March 2025 to share the findings from the report. Sign up at bit.ly/HCPHWebinars.

HCPH encourages collaboration among community members, healthcare providers, and policymakers to address substance use. To read the full report, visit https://bit.ly/HCPHSU2024.

