40th annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference slated for Feb. 6 in Rosenberg

Event will focus on teaching sustainable practices to help producers maximize efficiencies, profitability

December 20, 2024 – by Tim Schnettler

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Fort Bend County will host the 40th annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference on Feb. 6 in Rosenberg.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Building C, 4310 Texas 36 South, Rosenberg. The cost is $35 before Jan. 25, and $45 after. To register visit https://tx.ag/FBVegetable.

About the conference

The conference is a celebration of vegetable production along the upper Gulf Coast region. In addition to Fort Bend County, Waller, Wharton, Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, Colorado and Austin counties will participate in the event focusing on teaching sustainable practices to help producers maximize efficiencies and profitability.

A total of five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units will be available — two general, two integrated pest management, and one laws and regulations.

Topics and speakers

Melon production for small acreage and backyards — Larry Stein, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension specialist and professor, Department of Horticultural Sciences, Uvalde.

Locally adapted vegetable cultivars and small growers’ cultural practices — Kevin Crosby, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research vegetable breeder and professor, Department of Horticultural Sciences, Bryan-College Station.

Improving backyard vegetable production — Tom LeRoy, AgriLife Extension county agent emeritus, Montgomery County.

Pesticide laws and regulations — Don Renchie, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension pesticide safety program coordinator and associate director for the AgriLife Extension Agricultural and Environmental Safety Unit, Bryan-College Station.

Integrated pest management — Rafia Khan, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension entomologist and assistant professor, Department of Entomology, Overton.

For more information, contact Lorraine Niemeyer at Lorraine.niemeyer@ag.tamu.edu.