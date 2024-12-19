World Champion Texas Bull Riding Teams to Go Head-to-Head in Rivalry Game During PBR Unleash The Beast Event in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center on Jan. 17

2023 PBR Teams Champion Texas Rattlers and 2024 PBR Teams Champion Austin Gamblers will battle for the Texas Cup on Jan. 17 inside the home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, Texas (December 19, 2024) – Two championship teams in PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) new bull riding league – the 2023 World Champion Texas Rattlers and reigning 2024 World Champion Austin Gamblers – will play a pre-season rivalry game in Houston, Texas, when the organization’s elite Unleash The Beast returns for the second consecutive season, taking over Toyota Center on Jan. 17-18.

The Rattlers and Gamblers, who have formed one of the top rivalries in the four-year-old bull riding league, will compete head-to-head inside the home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets in the first iteration of the Texas Cup during the 2025 season.

The game within a weekend of individual competition is part of the newly launched Monster Energy Team Challenge, presented by Camping World, an extension of the PBR Teams league which will showcase one rivalry game during select nights of Unleash The Beast events for 15 consecutive weeks ahead of the 2025 PBR Teams season.

The Gamblers and Rattlers will play three times before the 2025 regular season begins in July, but nowhere will bragging rights be more intense than in Houston for the Texas Cup.

In winning two of the league’s first three world titles, the Texas Rattlers and Austin Gamblers have already established themselves as dynasties, firmly etching their name in the league’s record books.

Both compete under the leadership of bull riding icons. PBR Co-Founder Cody Lambert leads the Rattlers, while PBR Co-Founder and 1997 PBR World Champion Michael Gaffney and three-time PBR World Champion Adriano Moraes are at the helm of the Gamblers.

The Texas Rattlers, based in Fort Worth, were the first team in history to record a perfect game, and in 2023 reached the pinnacle of the sport in being crowned the 2023 PBR Teams World Champions. Their rivals 190 miles south, the Austin Gamblers, finished atop the league’s regular season standings in 2022 and 2023, and finally reached the summit of team competition this past season, riding their way to the 2024 PBR Teams World Championship.

In what is becoming one of team bull riding’s top rivalries, Texas leads the all-time Texas Cup rivalry by just one game, 7-6.

In 2022, Texas won the series, victorious during three of their five showdowns, taking the lead when the Rattlers eliminated the Gamblers from the post-season tournament in Las Vegas. The following season, Austin claimed the series win early by winning the first three showdowns, but Texas battled back to dominate their last two meetings of the season, including the most important game of all in beating Austin to be crowned the 2023 PBR Teams Champions. The Texas Rattlers reclaimed the series lead in 2024, leading the rivalry 2-1 even though Austin dethroned them for the title of PBR Teams World Champions.

The showdown between the Texas Rattlers and Austin Gamblers will represent the final 12 outs of the night during the PBR Unleash The Beast event on Friday, Jan. 17. Six riders from each team will attempt one bull each, and the team with the top aggregate score when the dust settles will win the Texas Cup. In addition to the riders’ outs determining the outcome of the bull riding game, qualified rides will also earn the riders points towards the weekend’s Unleash The Beast event and the 2025 World Championship standings.

Following their showdown in Houston, the Rattlers and Gamblers will also play on March 28 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and April 18 in Nampa, Idaho.

Competition for the PBR Unleash The Beast event in Houston will get underway nightly at 7:45 p.m. CT on Jan. 17-18. Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased online at ToyotaCenter.com, AXS.com and PBR.com, at Toyota Center’s Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

PBR Elite Seats are available for avid fans who want an exclusive VIP experience while enjoying the world’s top bull riding circuit. These tickets, available in three tiers, offer premium seats, personal on-site concierge at the PBR fan loyalty booth, and more. For more on elite seats, visit https://pbr.com/elite-seats-unleash-the-beast, or call 1-800-732-1727.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders) :

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—10 teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast on CBS Television Network and Paramount+; and in Spanish on TUDN. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, X at X.com/PBR, Instagram at Instagram.com/PBR and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About the Texas Rattlers:

Under the leadership of President, Chad Blankenship, the Ariat Texas Rattlers are coached by PBR co-founder Cody Lambert and owned by the Fisher Family and Leonard Firestone. In 2023, the Rattlers etched their name in the history books, crowned the 2023 PBR Teams Champions. The Ariat Texas Rattlers team, based in Fort Worth, will host its fourth Rattler Days homestand event September 26-28, 2025 at Dickies Arena.

Fisher Family investments include footwear and apparel, real estate, timberland and forest products, and education and sports, including ownership of the Oakland Athletics (MLB) and San Jose Earthquakes (MLS). Through its Ariat brand, the Official Boot of PBR, the Fisher family have been longtime supporters of PBR. The family is actively involved with a number of philanthropic causes, including SFMOMA, The KIPP Foundation, and UCSF. Leonard Firestone is a Fort Worth entrepreneur and civic leader. He was a co-founder of the Firestone & Robertson Distilling Company, which is the producer of the highly regarded TX Whiskey and TX Bourbon brands. A former Fort Worth City Councilman, Firestone currently serves on the Board of Managers for the John Peter Smith (JPS) Health Network serving the healthcare needs of Tarrant County.

About the Austin Gamblers:

The Austin Gamblers, 2024 PBR Teams Champions and regular season champions in the 2022 and 2023 PBR Camping World Team Series, are based in Austin, Texas, where the team’s fourth-annual PBR Gambler Days homestand will be held at the Moody Center on August 22-24, 2025. The team is coached by PBR legend and World Champion Michael Gaffney. The team’s Assistant Coach is Brazilian native and PBR’s first World Champion and first three-time World Champion Adriano Moraes, who also serves as Director of Brazil Operations. Under the leadership of JJ Gottsch as CEO, the Austin Gamblers are owned by Egon and Abby Durban. Both originally from Texas, Egon is Co-CEO of Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, and serves on the board of directors of Dell Technologies, whose founder, Michael Dell, is also a minority investor in the Gamblers.