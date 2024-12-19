UHD’s Dr. Daniel Maxwell Up for Election as the 2026-2027 NASPA Board Chair

HOUSTON (Dec. 19, 2024) – Daniel M. Maxwell, Ed.D., Interim Vice President of the Division of Student Success and Student Life at the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD), has been approved by the NASPA Board of Directors as a candidate for its upcoming Board Chair election.

NASPA-Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education is the leading association for the advancement, health, and sustainability of the student affairs profession, providing high-quality professional development, advocacy, and research for 15,000 members in all 50 states, 25 countries, and 8 U.S. territories.

Dr. Maxwell provides leadership, strategic vision, and administrative oversight for UHD’s Division of Student Success and Student Life and serves as a member of the President’s Cabinet. The division seeks to create a comprehensive and seamless experience across 16 departments including TRIO programs and academic support services, health and well-being, student engagement and leadership, along with basic needs programs and community standards. Maxwell leads UHD’s Student Success Initiatives Team, the JED Campus program, and the UHD/National Institute for Student Success Advisory Team.

Dr. Maxwell attended his first NASPA conference in graduate school and has been active throughout his career. His most recent involvement includes being a faculty member for Mid-Managers and AVP conferences/institutes, two terms on the AVP Steering Committee, and the 2022 Conference Leadership Committee. He was chair of the 2023 Conference Leadership Committee and was on the NASPA Board of Directors. NASPA Region III recognized Dr. Maxwell with the James E. Scott Outstanding Mid-Level Student Affairs Professional Award and the AVP/Senior Level Student Affairs Professional Award. In addition, he was honored as a Pillar of the Profession in 2020.

“As a longtime member and potential leader of NASPA, I am committed to advancing the student affairs profession with both compassion and research-based solutions,” said Dr. Maxwell. “My candidacy is a privilege that I don’t take lightly, and, if elected as chair, I will enthusiastically serve the association through our regions, nationally, and internationally.”

Per the NASPA bylaws, the NASPA membership annually elects the leadership of the association. The NASPA Board Chair position, one that carries with it a three-year term including one year each as Board Chair-Elect and Past Board Chair, is the most distinct and prestigious role into which a NASPA volunteer leader may be elected.

The election opens on January 13, 2025, and closes on February 11, 2025. Only current NASPA members are eligible to vote. The winning candidate will begin his/her term as Board Chair-Elect at on March 18, 2025.

