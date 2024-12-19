Sen. Cruz Advances Key National Security Priorities for Texas and America in Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement securing passage of eight provisions in the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), securing critical wins for Texas military communities, service members, and national security.

Upon passage, Sen. Cruz said, “The FY25 NDAA includes many significant provisions for Texas and our national security. It incorporates eight of my high-priority requests, including my COMMAND Act, which ensures that all newly commissioned officers receive training on the U.S. Constitution, and the UNFURL Act, which allows uniformed servicemembers to participate in the ceremonial unfurling of large American flags at sporting events. Additionally, it includes my provision authorizing a transfer of land from Fort Bliss to El Paso’s Water Public Service Board to enhance flood control—an essential infrastructure improvement for the region—and directs the Department of Defense to share the information of highly qualified applicants to our Military Service Academies with our Senior Military Colleges, including Texas A&M University.

The NDAA also contains important provisions aimed at protecting our children and families. It prohibits TRICARE from providing puberty blockers or sterilization treatments to minors and reallocates wasteful diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) funding to critical counter-narcotics efforts. This legislation also provides a long overdue salary increase for our servicemen and women. And critically, it does not contain a Senate Democrat provision that would have required women to register for the draft. I have long opposed that proposal and will continue to do so.

I am proud of the accomplishments within this bill, and I will continue to advocate for accountability, readiness, and the strength of our armed forces.”

BACKGROUND

Key Sen. Cruz Legislative Provisions:

UNFURL Act: Amends the U.S. Flag Code to permit uniformed military servicemembers to participate in the ceremonial unfurling of large American flags at sporting events. COMMAND Act: Requires the Department of Defense to provide constitutional training for all newly commissioned military officers. Additional Funding for Joint Task Force North: Authorizes a $25 increase in funds to help JTF-N counter transnational criminal organizations along the southwest border Fort Bliss Land Conveyance: Authorizes the Army to convey land to the El Paso Water Public Service Board to improve flood control. Public Schools on Military Installations: Requires an updated assessment schools on military bases, enabling new schools in temporary housing to become eligible for consideration of permanent facilities. Motor Pools at Fort Cavazos: Secures $147 million for two critically needed motor pools. Service Academy Information Sharing: Directs the Military Service Academies to refer interested applicants to senior military colleges, including Texas A&M University, enhancing recruitment efforts. STOP TRANQ Act: Requires the Department of State to include reporting on xylazine (“tranq”) in the International Narcotics Control Strategy Report.

Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, Ranking Member Cruz Legislative Provisions:

Texas A&M University’s State Maritime Academy: Secures training of seamen for strategic sealift. Veteran Transitions:Removes barriers for veterans transitioning to the maritime industry by removing duplicative bachelor’s degree requirements. Deepwater Ports: Expedites the process for amended license applications for deepwater ports, helping companies like Delphin Midstream in Houston. Categorical Exclusions: Clarifies that MARAD can use additional categorical exclusions that are already available to the Federal Highway Administration, Federal Railroad Administration, and Federal Transit Administration to streamline the permitting of certain port projects. The provision also directs MARAD to start a rulemaking to consider additional categorical exclusions. ‘Learning Period’ Extension: Extends the federal moratorium on potentially burdensome commercial spaceflight regulations known as the ‘learning period.’

Co-Sponsored Provisions:

JROTC Expansion: Reduces the minimum student count required to qualify for a JROTC program to 50 students, expanding educational opportunities for Texas students. Medical Liability Clarification: Requires the DOD to improve transparency and accountability concerning the use of healthcare contractors in the military health system.

NDAA Highlights for Texas:

Personnel and Readiness:

Delivers a 14.5% pay increase for junior enlisted servicemembers and 4.5% for all others. Expands JROTC programs and improves childcare access for military families.

Anti-Woke Provisions:

Halts DOD funding of gender dysphoria treatments via TRICARE. Prohibits promotion of CRT and freezes DEI hiring for a year. Requires constitutional training for all new officers.

Funds Authorized for Military Construction in Texas: