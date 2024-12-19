Parkway Fellowship Celebrates Grand Opening of Morton Location on January 12, 2025

Parkway Fellowship Church will hold the grand opening of its new Morton Location at 5911 Morton Rd, Katy, TX, on Jan 12, 2025, with services at 9:30 & 11:00 AM.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024

Parkway Fellowship Church is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Morton Location , previously known as the North Katy Location, on Sunday, January 12, 2025. Parkway will hold two services at 9:30 and 11:00 AM. Located at 5911 Morton Rd in Katy, TX, this state-of-the-art, 28,000-square-foot facility is strategically positioned on 14.5 beautiful acres at the corner of Morton Rd. and Katy Hockley.

“This grand opening is a signiﬁcant milestone in Parkway’s journey, representing years of dedication, prayer, and community support. It’s an exciting new chapter in reaching the surrounding Katy area with God’s love and creating a place where people of all ages can connect, grow, and experience a sense of belonging,” shares Pastor Adam Jungeblut.

The Morton Location is designed with the community in mind, offering dedicated spaces for children, students, and adults. These vibrant, welcoming spaces will allow families to connect and grow in their faith together. In addition to these facilities, the property will feature Scroggins Chapel—an enduring tribute to the Scroggins Family, who lived on this land since the 1950s. The chapel, scheduled for completion in mid-2025, will serve as a community resource for weddings and funerals.

Parkway Fellowship’s roots in the Katy area trace back to its founding in 2003 at Cinco Ranch High School. Since opening its ﬁrst permanent location in Richmond, TX, in 2010, the church has seen remarkable growth, expanding its mission to reach families across Katy and the surrounding areas. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing churches in the nation, Parkway Fellowship recently achieved the #38 position in the 2023 Top 100 list .

Parkway Fellowship has become a pillar in the community through its commitment to service and generosity. The church has contributed over $3.6 million to support local and global initiatives, partnering with organizations like Family Hope, Katy Christian Ministries, Keturah’s Haven, and Young Life. Additionally, Parkway Fellowship’s monthly “Second Saturday” food distribution event provides meals to over 300 families facing food insecurity in the Katy area.

The grand opening celebration on January 12 marks the culmination of Parkway Fellowship’s long-term vision for a permanent home for the Morton Location, which began as a portable campus in 2014. This new facility represents a powerful step forward in Parkway’s mission to impact lives in the Katy area and beyond.

