Katy ISD Teacher Earns National Board Certification

KATY, TX [December 19, 2024] – Amber Tripp, a kindergarten teacher at Schmalz Elementary, joins the ranks of a select group of educators nationwide, earning her National Board Certification in Early Childhood – Generalist.

Tripp has nearly 15 years of experience in education, with two of those years in Katy ISD.

National Board Certification is the highest and most respected certification a teacher can earn and is available in 25 areas across multiple disciplines and levels. The credential provides a national certifying standard for educators.

In Katy ISD, there are less than a dozen teachers who are nationally certified.

“I was motivated to start this program, not only to help me further my education and how I teach, but most importantly for my students,” said Tripp. “It has taught me a lot about how I teach and to reflect on what is best for all the students and how to support them.”

To earn National Board Certification, teachers must be certified in their respective state and have successfully completed three years of teaching. They complete a four-component process which includes an assessment and portfolio-based submissions.

The credential is built upon the Five Core Propositions, which are comprised of:

Teachers are committed to students and their learning.

Teachers know the subjects they teach and how to teach those subjects to students.

Teachers are responsible for managing and monitoring student learning.

Teachers think systematically about their practice and learn from experience.

Teachers are members of learning communities.

Visit www.nbpts.org to learn about National Board Certification.