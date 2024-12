Katy ISD Students Earn Academic All-State Honor in Cross Country, Football, Team Tennis, and Volleyball

KATY, TX [December 18, 2024] – Hundreds of our phenomenal student-athletes have scored big, earning a place on the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State list for fall sports. From dominating in cross country, football, team tennis, and volleyball to excelling in the classroom, these champions prove they’ve got what it takes.

To earn the honor, a student must be a senior student-athlete, trainer, or manager in good standing with their respective team; display good moral character; and have an overall grade point average (GPA) of 92 or higher. Students’ class rank and scores on the SAT and/or ACT are also considered. Each student receives points for their academic achievement, which determines what team they make. Students who earn placement on the Elite team receive nearly perfect scores in all categories.

“These student-athletes have proven themselves not just in their respective sport but also as scholars,” said Lance Carter, Executive Director of Athletics in Katy ISD. “Congratulations to them all for distinguishing themselves in the classroom and on their field of play.”

Cross Country

Name School Academic Team Richard Gurch Cinco Ranch High School 1st Team Alexander Hahn-Vadstein Cinco Ranch High School Honorable Mention Caroline Kemner Cinco Ranch High School 2nd Team Kayla Maxson Cinco Ranch High School 2nd Team Tomas Tellez Cinco Ranch High School Elite Cullen Cremins Jordan High School 2nd Team Hannah Hardin Jordan High School Honorable Mention Keira Kaunisto Jordan High School 2nd Team Eamon Krom Jordan High School 1st Team Rishaan Malik Jordan High School Elite Sofia Mera Jordan High School 1st Team Tristan Wardak Jordan High School Elite Evan Couture Katy High School 2nd Team Jennifer Hernandez Katy High School Honorable Mention Ali Shakerin Katy High School 2nd Team Jayden Wylie Katy High School Honorable Mention Bhavya Mahajan Paetow High Schol 2nd Team Michelle Odima Paetow High Schol 1st Team Elizabeth Thornton Paetow High Schol 2nd Team Annalise Alexander Seven Lakes High School 1st Team Arjun Baviskar Seven Lakes High School 1st Team Zacharie Bowe Seven Lakes High School 1st Team Emma Garces Seven Lakes High School Honorable Mention Michael Gibbs Seven Lakes High School 2nd Team Trevor Janak Seven Lakes High School Honorable Mention Isabella Perez Nunez Seven Lakes High School Honorable Mention Grayson Smith Seven Lakes High School Honorable Mention Samuel Tachie-Menson Seven Lakes High School 2nd Team Kayla Yang Seven Lakes High School 1st Team Sophia Houg Taylor High School 2nd Team Michael Klahn Taylor High School 1st Team Tristan Rodriguez Taylor High School Honorable Mention Elijah Sabin Taylor High School 1st Team

Football

Name School Academic Team Phillip Clark Cinco Ranch High School Honorable Mention Lucas De Almeida Cinco Ranch High School Honorable Mention Khang Diep Cinco Ranch High School Honorable Mention Ali Kraidid Cinco Ranch High School 1st Team Kellen Lecronier Cinco Ranch High School Honorable Mention Luke Mathiasmeier Cinco Ranch High School Elite Carson Wald Cinco Ranch High School Honorable Mention Luke Wolskij Cinco Ranch High School Honorable Mention Taylor Battaglia Jordan High School Honorable Mention Carter Brosseau Jordan High School Honorable Mention Dominic Cangolosi Jordan High School 2nd Team Minkyu Lee Jordan High School 1st Team Roc Tenpenny Jordan High School 2nd Team Idan Acopa Katy High School Honorable Mention Ryan Carbone Katy High School 1st Team Rowan Colopy Katy High School 2nd Team Carter Hansen Katy High School Elite Gavin Jones Katy High School 2nd Team Jordan Madrid Katy High School 2nd Team Brennyn Pelzer Katy High School 2nd Team London Pilbeam Katy High School Honorable Mention Jon Stephen Katy High School 2nd Team Noah Thompson Katy High School 1st Team Tobi Haastrup Mayde Creek High School Honorable Mention Christopher Morales Mayde Creek High School 1st Team Kalon Baker Morton Ranch High School Honorable Mention Rachel Flores Morton Ranch High School Honorable Mention James McCormick Morton Ranch High School 1st Team Noah Stevens Morton Ranch High School Honorable Mention Zachary Valverde Morton Ranch High School Honorable Mention Brandon Brown Jr. Paetow High School 2nd Team Caybree Crowder Paetow High School Honorable Mention Nicholas Elko Paetow High School 2nd Team Alfred George Paetow High School 1st Team Denim Hatton Paetow High School Honorable Mention Trent Odom Paetow High School Honorable Mention Genesis Reina Paetow High School Honorable Mention Elijah Rodriguez Paetow High School Honorable Mention Hamza Siddiqui Paetow High School 2nd Team Noah Silvas Paetow High School 2nd Team Danika Wessel Paetow High School 1st Team Salyce Winters Paetow High School 2nd Team Layne Bangert Seven Lakes High School Honorable Mention Kaiser Floyd Seven Lakes High School Honorable Mention Justin Fowler Seven Lakes High School Honorable Mention John Paul Johnson Seven Lakes High School 2nd Team Apollo Lema Seven Lakes High School Honorable Mention Anthony Li Seven Lakes High School Elite Alex Martinez Seven Lakes High School 1st Team Dylan Neal Seven Lakes High School Honorable Mention Bradley Schuetze Seven Lakes High School Honorable Mention Landon Saurage Taylor High School Honorable Mention Rolden Akanlu Tompkins High School 2nd Team Etoro Bassey Tompkins High School Honorable Mention Natalie Davis Tompkins High School Honorable Mention Ryan Emidy Tompkins High School Honorable Mention Natahn Holda Tompkins High School Honorable Mention Alexi Pierce Tompkins High School Honorable Mention Preston Smith Tompkins High School Honorable Mention

Team Tennis

Name School Academic Team Avirup Bhaduri Cinco Ranch High School Honorable Mention Julia Brown Cinco Ranch High School 2nd Team Felice Bulos Cinco Ranch High School 1st Team Eddy Guo Cinco Ranch High School Elite Finn Larkin Cinco Ranch High School Honorable Mention Sophia Lukyanchenko Cinco Ranch High School 1st Team Eshan Muzumdar Cinco Ranch High School Elite Akul Nagalikar Cinco Ranch High School 2nd Team Mason Nguyen Cinco Ranch High School Elite Matias Tupinamba Cinco Ranch High School Elite Mack Wilson Cinco Ranch High School 2nd Team Michael Zhao Cinco Ranch High School Elite Yeojun Youn Cinco Ranch High School 1st Team Renata Antelo Jordan High School 2nd Team Sami Boinpalli Jordan High School Elite Soham Deshpande Jordan High School Elite Isabella Diaz Jordan High School Honorable Mention Niam Jasani Jordan High School Elite Juan Gavidia Lacure Jordan High School 2nd Team Namrata Makhija Jordan High School 2nd Team Mateo Nigrinis Jordan High School 1st Team Vedhanth Rajagopalan Jordan High School 2nd Team Nicolas Serrano Jordan High School Honorable Mention Margarita Sheludko Jordan High School 1st Team Rubin Tian Jordan High School 1st Team Carrie Yang Jordan High School Elite Viviane Avilles Katy High School 1st Team Celia Karnuth Katy High School 1st Team Victoria Liu Katy High School Elite Avery Vrana Katy High School 2nd Team Ethan Everk Paetow High School Elite Isaree Mahaarnichanon Seven Lakes High School 1st Team Sophia Mao Seven Lakes High School 1st Team Aidan Nguyen Seven Lakes High School 2nd Team Annie Wang Seven Lakes High School Elite Ning Yu Seven Lakes High School 1st Team Joshua Lee Taylor High School Elite Daniel Yon Taylor High School Elite Liem Bollo Tompkins High School 1st Team Siddharth Chowti Tompkins High School 1st Team Sahus Gupta Tompkins High School 1st Team Abigail He Tompkins High School Elite Mahdiya Kidwai Tompkins High School 2nd Team Nikhil Kolli Tompkins High School 1st Team Mayank Konduri Tompkins High School Elite Alvin Mathew Tompkins High School 1st Team Kaleb Noel Tompkins High School 2nd Team Ananya Sriniketh Tompkins High School 1st Team Kevin Wu Tompkins High School Elite Ankith Yadlapati Tompkins High School 1st Team Xiantong Zeng Tompkins High School Honorable Mention

Volleyball