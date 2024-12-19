Inaugural Art Week Galveston to Showcase Island’s Diverse Art and Culture Offerings

GALVESTON ISLAND, TEXAS (Dec. 19, 2024) – A new week-long event on Galveston Island will entertain and educate art, literature and music lovers, history buffs, fashionistas, foodies and everyone in between. Art Week Galveston will take place Jan. 6-12 throughout the island’s historic downtown and in locally owned galleries and businesses.

“Visitors to Art Week Galveston can expect to be impressed with the breadth of art offerings found on this island,” Art Week Galveston Director Sarah Piel said. “Most people know Galveston for its beaches and historic sites. We want to bring art and culture offerings to the forefront.”

Art Week Galveston kicks off Jan. 6 from 4-6 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at Luna Home and Gifts, 525 22nd St. During the week, visitors can participate in artist demonstrations and lectures, book signings and readings. There will also be musical performances at several venues throughout the island’s Historic Downtown District, plus a fashion show and trivia night.

For several years, Galveston Island has hosted the beloved community event ArtWalk in the Historic Downtown District. Here, guests can visit galleries and “other walls” at shops and restaurants, enjoy live music and visit with their neighbors and friends. ArtWalk enthusiasts should plan to be on the island on Jan. 11 during Art Week Galveston. The evening will feature an enhanced ArtWalk schedule that includes artist demos, lectures and more. Once an event that took place every six weeks, ArtWalk will take place on the second Saturday of each month beginning Jan. 11.

“Art Week Galveston is designed to create opportunities for working artists to reach a broader market and gain additional exposure,” Piel said. “The timing of the event will also help local businesses during what is normally a slower time for visitation on the island.”

Many Art Week Galveston activities are free. For a complete schedule and pricing information, see www.artweekgalveston.com .