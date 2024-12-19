FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES TO CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF DECEMBER HOLIDAYS

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries — which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch, the Fulshear Branch, and the Mission Bend Branch — will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 24 and 25, for the Christmas holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Thursday, December 26.

The libraries will close at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, December 31, and will remain closed through Wednesday, January 1, for the New Year’s holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Thursday, January 2.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, downloading e-books or music, streaming movies, or using the research databases.For additional information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.