Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Beer Retail Dealer’s On-Premise License by KNGUYEN INVESTMENTS LLC dba Pho Bo To Grill, to be located at 19320 W Bellfort Blvd Ste 800, Richmond, Fort Bend, Texas. Owners of said corporation are Kristine Nguyen, Owner; Hoang Nguyen, Co-Owner.