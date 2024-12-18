Six Katy ISD High Schools Named to AP Honor Roll

KATY, TX [December 17, 2024] – Six Katy ISD high schools have been named to the 2024 Advanced Placement (AP) School Honor Roll, with four schools receiving AP Access Awards. The distinctions were as follows:

Cinco Ranch High School – Silver, AP Access Award

– Silver, AP Access Award Jordan High School – Gold, AP Access Award

– Gold, AP Access Award Katy High School – Bronze

– Bronze Seven Lakes High School – Gold, AP Access Award

– Gold, AP Access Award Taylor High School – Bronze

– Bronze Tompkins High School – Silver, AP Access Award

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs create a commitment to college preparedness and provide opportunities for students to earn college credit. Schools are judged on the following components:

College culture – Percentage of students in the graduating class who took an AP exam at any point in high school

College credit – Percentage of students in the graduating class who scored a 3 or greater on any AP exam in high school

College optimization – Percentage of students in the graduating class who took 5 or more AP exams in high school, with at least one exam taken in 9th or 10th grade

“We are extremely proud of these schools for their dedication to college readiness,” said Dr. Christine Caskey, Chief Academic Officer in Katy ISD. “Katy ISD is the standard of excellence in education in the Houston area, and this award shows that our students are ready to succeed in higher education as well.”

To earn each distinction, schools must meet the following metric criteria:

Gold – 65% on College culture, 35% on College credit, and 10% on College optimization

Silver – 50% on College culture, 30% on College credit, and 5% on College optimization

Bronze – 40% on College culture, 25% on College credit, and 2% on College optimization

The AP Access Award is given to schools where the percentage of underrepresented and/or low-income students accessing the school’s AP program is the same or greater than the percentage in the school’s graduating class.

In May 2024, 9,502 Katy ISD students took 21,112 exams, and of the exams taken, 82% earned a score of 3 or better, which would earn them credit at most colleges or universities.