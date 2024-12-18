PIN OAK CHARITY HORSE SHOW 2025

We are thrilled to announce the 2025 Pin Oak Charity Horse Show which will be held March 19 through April 13, 2025 at The Great Southwest Equestrian Center in Katy, Texas.

Pin Oak Breed Show: March 19-March 22, 2025

Pin Oak Week 1: March 26- March 30, 2025

Pin Oak Week 2: April 2-April 6, 2025

Pin Oak Week 3: April 9 – April 13, 2025

This beloved local tradition attracts top equestrian talent and enthusiastic spectators from across the country. It is more than just a prestigious event; it’s a cornerstone of community spirit and philanthropy, having raised over $7.5 million dollars for Texas Children’s Hospital!

Becoming a sponsor of the 2025 Pin Oak Charity Horse Show offers a unique opportunity to be part of this prestigious event with a highly engaged audience, while contributing directly to critical healthcare services for children. This partnership will make a meaningful impact on the lives of those children who need it the most.

We invite you to join us in continuing this tradition of excellence and community support. Click here to learn more!

Have questions or want to become a sponsor? Reach out to Nicole Martin, The Manager of Sponsorship & Engagement nmartin@pinoak.org or 832-459-5044.