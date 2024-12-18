Multiple Cruz-Led, Bipartisan Bills Included in End-of-Congress Legislation

TAKE IT DOWN Act, TICKET Act, and Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act included in Continuing Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The recently introduced Further Continuing Appropriations and Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2025 includes several pieces of bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-Texas), including: the TAKE IT DOWN Act, the TICKET Act, and the Informing Consumers About Smart Devices Act. These bills are now on track to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law later this week.

In addition, the Further Continuing Appropriations and Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2025 includes a number of priorities from other Commerce Committee members, including:

275, the Rural Broadband Protection Act of 2024, introduced by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

4212, the American Music Tourism Act of 2024, introduced by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.)

R. 7589, the Removing Our Unsecure Technologies to Ensure Reliability and Security Act or theROUTERS Act, introduced in the Senate by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) (S. 4572)

4375, the Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act of 2024, introduced by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

2498, the Hotel Fees Transparency Act of 2024, introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas)

2233, the Youth Poisoning Prevention Act, introduced by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio)

229, the Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act of 2023, introduced by Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

R. 820, the Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency Act, introduced in the Senate by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) (S. 2114)

TAKE IT DOWN Act

The Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Networks (TAKE IT DOWN) Act (S. 4569), which Sen. Cruz introduced with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), would criminalize the publication of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), including AI-generated NCII (commonly referred to as “deepfake revenge pornography”), and require social media and similar websites to have in place procedures to remove such content within 48 hours of notice from a victim.

Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) and Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) have introduced companion legislation (H.R. 8989) in the House.

As Sen. Cruz has said previously:

“Over the past several months, courageous victims of AI-deepfake ‘revenge porn’ have shared their stories to raise awareness and inform lawmakers’ efforts to stop this despicable behavior. Passage of our bipartisan TAKE IT DOWN Act will give innocent victims — many of whom are teenage girls —the opportunity to seek justice against deviants who publish these abusive images. It will also hold Big Tech accountable by making sure websites remove these disgusting fake videos and pictures immediately.”

Informing Consumers About Smart Devices Act

The Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act (S. 90), which Sen. Cruz introduced with Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), would require the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to create reasonable disclosure guidelines for products equipped with audio or visual recording components that are not obvious, including refrigerators, washers, dryers and dishwashers. Many consumers don’t realize a growing number of household devices and appliances are being built with cameras and/or microphones capable of recording them and their families. Some devices also include Wi-Fi capability to transmit data without their knowledge.

U.S. Representatives John Curtis (R-Utah) and Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) introduced the companion legislation (H.R. 538) in the House of Representatives.

As Sen. Cruz has said previously:

“As the number of smart devices found in homes steadily climbs, consumers deserve greater transparency about how these devices work and how they impact privacy. Americans should know if the fridge is recording their families’ words and movements and they should know whether their virtual assistant is transmitting audio recordings of private family conversations.”

TICKET Act

The TICKET Act (now moving as H.R. 3950, previously introduced as S. 1303), which Sen. Cruz introduced the Senate companion with Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), would require all event ticket sellers to display the total ticket price—including all required fees—up front in any advertisement or marketing materials. The House version of the TICKET Act further includes a ban on the practice of speculative ticketing, new transparency requirements for resold tickets, and new refund and ticket replacement provisions for ticket holders.

As Sen. Cruz has said previously:

“With the TICKET Act, the days of the exasperated sports fan or concertgoer being unable to accurately comparison-shop for a ticket to the big game or the perfect show are over. Hidden and extra fees for live events are confusing and deeply frustrating for consumers who simply want to find the best-priced ticket whether it’s sold by the venue, a reseller, or a scalper. Fans and key stakeholders in the event ticket industry all agree—increasing price transparency for tickets will help consumers and promote competition.”

