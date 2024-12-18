Fort Bend County Fair Fair Scholarships

The Fort Bend County Fair is accepting applications for its scholarship program. The opportunity to be awarded a Fair scholarship is open to many qualifying students, but you must apply. The Fair will award recipients a $5,000.00 scholarship. All recipients must be High School Seniors graduating in Spring 2025 from a recognized Fort Bend County private, public, or home-schooled program. To be eligible, students must have participated in the Fort Bend County Fair Livestock Shows, Art programs, Rodeo events, FCCLA, Ag Mechanics competition, Horticulture contest, Queen contest, or have been Fort Bend County Fair volunteers. Scholarship recipient selections are based on Fair involvement, school activities, community involvement, and academic achievement.

Since 1979, the Fort Bend County Fair has been giving back to the county’s youth through its scholarship program. In 2024, the Fair awarded over a quarter of a million dollars to deserving youth. The deadline to submit a scholarship application is Thursday, January 16, 2024.

“These scholarships are supporting our youth in achieving their educational goals. We aim to assist our kids because they represent our future. We encourage students to submit their applications,” says Keith Smith, Executive Manager of the Fort Bend County Fair. For more information on the 2025 scholarship requirements and application, visit fortbendcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 281-342-6171.

###

Editor’s Note: Photo attached