DPS Heightens Enforcement this Holiday Season

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is committed to keeping Texans safe this holiday season. The Texas Highway Patrol (THP) will conduct its annual Christmas and New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaign beginning Dec. 20 and running through the rest of the year. Troopers will be out on the roads looking for people who are speeding, not wearing their seat belts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations.

“During the holidays our roads are busier than ever, so safety must remain a top priority,” said Colonel Freeman Martin. “I again want to remind Texans to be alert, put your phones down and make driving your sole focus when you’re behind the wheel. If you see emergency vehicles stopped along the side of the road, move over or slow down—it’s the law. If we all simply pay attention and follow the traffic laws, we can help ensure everyone makes it home safely for the holidays this year.”

THP will increase enforcement as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), which runs nationwide from Dec. 20 through Jan. 1. During DPS’ 2023 Christmas and New Year’s enforcement efforts, there were more than 103,317 citations and warnings issued. This included over 28,578 speeding citations; 1,538 seat belt and child seat violations; 3,340 citations for driving without insurance; and 145 felony and fugitive arrests.

DPS offers the following safety tips for the upcoming holiday season:

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road. Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2024, there have been more than 12,204 Move Over, Slow Down violations. View Governor Greg Abbott’s newly released PSA here.

for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2024, there have been more than Move Over, Slow Down violations. View Governor Greg Abbott’s newly released PSA here. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law. Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones. Drive defensively , as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

, as holiday travel can present additional challenges. On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only . Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted). Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks. If you can Steer It, Clear It : If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law. Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

number stored in your phone. Dial for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License. Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure. Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency. Monitor weather and road conditionswherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas

DPS would also like to remind Texans about the iWatchTexas program, a critical resource for reporting suspicious activity within the community to help prevent dangerous attacks. It’s especially important to be vigilant as people gather for parades, festivals and other community events. Tips can be reported via the website, the free iWatch iOS or Android mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251. All reports are confidential. For information on how to use iWatchTexas, you can view this how-to video.

Remember, iWatchTexas is not for emergencies. If there is an emergency, call 911 immediately.