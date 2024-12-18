Cruz, Hirono Bipartisan Federal Judicial Stabilization Act Secures Senate Passage, and Heads to the President’s Desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, secured passage of his bipartisan legislation yesterday, alongside Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), to provide for the permanent appointment of temporary district judgeships located in Texas and elsewhere. The Federal Judiciary Stabilization Act now heads to the President’s desk for his signature.

Upon passage, Sen. Cruz said, “Texans need to know their court system is reliable and consistent. My bipartisan legislation takes a temporary judgeship in Texas and makes it permanent so your access to justice no longer depends on unpredictable annual appropriation fights.”