Attorney General Ken Paxton Moves to Stop Biden Administration from Auctioning Off Border Wall Sections for Pennies on the Dollar 

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton took action following reports that the Biden Administration is illegally selling segments of the border wall at the United States-Mexico border.

Recent reports suggested the Biden Administration may be auctioning off up to half a mile per day of border wall sections for a mere fraction of the original purchase cost. In some cases, the government is allegedly listing entire wall panel sections for sale at a starting bid of just $5.

In May 2024, Attorney General Paxton secured a final victory to force the Biden Administration to spend statutorily obligated funds on border wall construction after the federal government attempted to illegally redirect the money. If the sections of the wall that are being sold were purchased with the funds that must be used to secure the border, then the Biden Administration would be in violation of the federal court order. President-Elect Donald Trump has called for the outgoing government to immediately halt the sale of any materials. Attorney General Paxton has now filed a motion with the court to intervene and prevent any sections of the wall from being sold illegally.

“The Biden Administration cannot auction off sections of the border wall. If these reports are true, the Biden Administration is violating a federal court order,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas is going to court to prevent any border security materials from being unlawfully sold and to find out the truth about what the federal government may be doing to subvert border wall construction. President Trump has an overwhelming mandate from the American people to build the wall and I will do everything in my power to prevent any acts of sabotage by the outgoing administration.”

To read the filing, click here.