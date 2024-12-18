2024 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024

WHERE: NRG Center

DETAILS: A resounding success! More than 99,000 cheerful shoppers traveled to NRG Center for the 44th annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, featuring 270 merchants from across the country. With merchandise sales exceeding $23.5 million, this year’s Market raised an estimated $6 million that will directly support Houston Ballet, its Academy and scholarship programs. This year’s Chairmen were the mother-daughter duo Megan Kessler and Tracey Williford, both longtime Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market supporters.

The highly anticipated four-day holiday shopping event began on Wednesday, November 13, with an exclusive sneak peek of Market offerings at the Wells Fargo Preview Party. The festivities continued when the Market officially opened its doors the next day, running from Thursday, November 14 to Sunday, November 17. With holiday tunes filling the air and dazzling nutcracker decorations, the Market set the perfect scene to kick off the holiday season in Houston! Shoppers eagerly lined up to be among the first through the doors, expressing their festive spirit in vibrant, seasonal outfits from Mrs. Claus dresses to sequins galore. Attendees explored the diverse booths, shopping for an array of stylish clothing, gourmet treats, toys, gifts, and holiday décor.

The thoughtfully curated lineup of merchants featured 25 new shops making their debut, including: Jypsy Sisters with their vintage Christmas décor and gifts; Your Best Elf’s Elf on the Shelf kits; EK The Boutique’s lineup of trendy women’s clothing and accessories; Twilight Candle Co.’s beautiful candles and gift boxes; Tori Artis Planners’ fun and unique organizational tools.

Shoppers flocked to popular Market favorites, including Paul Michael Company, Dao Chloe Dao, The Round Top Collection, Willow Hill Soap Company, Bear Creek Smokehouse, The Royal Standard, Gourmet Apples & More, Inc., The Crooked Antler and many more iconic brands, all adding to the holiday cheer.

The Market held three special events: the Wells Fargo Preview Party, the sold-out Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon, and the sold-out Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon. Eleven percent of merchandise sales and all proceeds from ticket sales directly benefit Houston Ballet.

Since its inception in 1981, Nutcracker Market has raised more than $96.5 million for Houston Ballet.

PHOTOS: Link to photos

CREDIT: David Ortiz and Melissa Taylor