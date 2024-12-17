The Twinkliest Towns in Texas

By: U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas

The holidays are the perfect time to create memories that will warm your heart for years to come, and there’s no better place to celebrate the season than Texas. With millions of lights, Texas-style parades, and calendars full of holiday events, Texas’ festive towns offer something for everyone.

For 35 years, Johnson City, Texas, has been spreading holiday cheer. Their display, called Lights Spectacular, earned Johnson City the title of the “Twinkliest Town in Texas.” With more than two million lights adorning everything from the ground up to the trees, it’s a sight to behold, even for NASA astronauts who have reported that the warm lights can be seen from space. That’s a lot of sparkle for a small town!

The fun begins with the lighting of the courthouse, where thousands of twinkling lights fill the town square and officially kick off the season. Then, the Lighted Hooves & Wheels Parade rolls through town, with glowing floats, horses, and classic cars. Each weekend brings something new, including carriage rides, holiday markets, and a chance to meet the man in red himself, Santa Claus. But the true stars of the event are the holiday light displays, where more than a million lights transform the trees into something straight out of a holiday postcard.

Lights Spectacular has grown into more than just a light show. It’s a true community effort, fueled by local businesses owners and volunteers. As the town lights up, it also lights the way for local businesses, many of which stay open late for special deals and offer unique holiday gifts. A portion of the proceeds go toward scholarships for local high school seniors, making this event a celebration that gives back to the community in more ways than one. Texas is known for its spirit of generosity, and that’s exactly what makes this event so special.

While Johnson City might take the prize for the most lights, nearby Texas towns like Holly, Garland, Blessing, Bells, and Rudolph each bring their own holiday magic, some of which began more than a century ago.

Blessing, for example, wasn’t always called that. Settlers initially suggested “Thank God,” but eventually settled on “Blessing.” Rudolph, named after U.S. Congressman Rudolph Kleberg in the early 1900s, may remind you of the famous reindeer, but it’s the city’s lights that steal the show. Bells, once known as Dugansville after a local pioneer family, was renamed in 1879, likely due to the prominence of church bells in the area. Garland was named for an attorney general under President Grover Cleveland, but I like to think of it as a reminder of the season and all Texas has to be grateful for. It is one of the top cities in the state for manufacturing, after all. Finally, Holly, Texas, reminds us of the iconic tree that sports red berries and evergreen leaves. Each of these towns adds a little extra cheer to the season, adding to the festive spirit of Texas.

Whether you’re visiting Johnson City, Holly, Garland, Blessing, Bells, or Rudolph, you’ll find the holiday spirit is alive and well in the Lone Star State. No matter where you find yourself celebrating this year, my wife Sandy and I wish you a joyful holiday season filled with peace and happiness.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.