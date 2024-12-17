The Galveston Island Humane Society is hosting a Kitty Cat Holiday Happy Hour on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. CT. This event will be held at Diana’s Bartique located at 2425 The Strand, Suite 100, in Galveston, Texas. Media and the community are invited to meet and greet adoptable cats and kittens who are ready for their forever homes. This event is sponsored by Pennino and Partners and Diana’s Bartique.

For interviews, questions, and to RSVP, please contact Laura Pennino at 713-419-1776 or lp@penninoandpartners.com.